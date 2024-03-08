Fundraiser set for teen killed in Murray parking lot shooting

MURRAY, Utah, Mar. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe page has been established for the young man fatally shot in Murray.

The account was set up Tuesday night, shortly after Josue David Magadan died from his injuries in the Mar. 2 shooting in a car in a McDonalds parking lot.

“I am starting a GoFundMe to help his dear mom and family with the funeral expenses!” Yulecxia Betania Munoz Zarate, creator of the page, said. “His family and I would really appreciate your guys help! He is 16 years old and was such a hilarious, kind, sweet young man.PLEASE help us! THANK YOU,” reads the page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/josue-david-magadan

Magadan was one of three males in a car parked outside a McDonald’s in Murray when the incident occurred. One of the three fled the scene and has since been arrested.

Jhon-Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, was taken into custody the next day in Mesa County, Colorado, according to the Murray Police Department, and faces charges upon extradition. Murray police had tracked him to Fruita, Colorado, where the Mesa County Sheriff’s office arrested him the next day.