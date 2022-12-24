WVCPD airing 2009 cold case murder, seeking clues

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are hoping to stir up a 2009 murder that remains unsolved, seeking the public’s help.

Under the headline “Cold Case,” the West Valley City Police Department Friday posted on social media, “On September 12, 2009, Jose Venegas was shot and killed while getting into his vehicle at 3261 W 2920 S.

“Detectives have worked to find Venegas’ killer, but have run out of leads and need your help.

“Please share Jose’s story and potentially help find the missing piece that will solve the puzzle of his murder.”

The department can be reached at (801)840-4000 for anyone with information, reference case #09/041543.