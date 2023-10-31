WVCPD: Granite School District bus driver arrested for alleged arson, child abuse

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was employed as a bus driver for the Granite School District driver was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to light the bus on fire with 66 children aboard early this year.

On the afternoon of April 7, 2023, Michael Austin Ford was recorded by an onboard surveillance system using something that appeared to be a thumb-strike lighter to ignite electrical components under the bus’ dashboard, say charging documents filed by an officer of the West Valley City Police Department.

“The suspect continued driving the bus, looking down several times at smoke and intermittently visible flames,” says the affidavit for Ford, 58.

“At 1402 hours, an air line under the dashboard ruptured, extinguishing most of the fire.”

Video also shows a fire incident that occured on Feb. 24, 2022, when Ford was driving a Granite School District bus with 66 children on board.

“At 1457 hours, onboard video surveillance shows smoke coming under the bus dash, the suspect continues to drive the bus while smoke is emitting from the dash. At 1457 hours, students on the bus report smelling smoke. At 1458, multiple students are seen covering their faces with their shirts and coughing. The suspect then at 1458 hours stops the bus and evacuates the students.

“At 1459 hours the suspects contacted the Granite School District Bus Dispatch via radio and reported a fire onboard with students. At 1500 hours, the suspect pulls out a fire extinguisher and discharges it.”

Police are investigating four electrical fires under the dashboards, which all occurred on Granite School District buses while Ford was driving, the statement says, adding “it is reasonable to conclude that Michael Ford is responsible for these fires.

“Through further investigation, your Affiant has learned that Michael Ford Date of Birth … was involved in a total of eight fires. Four bus fires involving Granite School District, two fires at his residence located in West Valley City, Utah, one vehicle fire in Bluffdale, Utah, and one additional vehicle fire in 2009.”

In the arrest made Monday, Ford was booked for investigation of:

Aggravated arson, a first-degree felony

Aggravated child abuse, intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

The arresting officer recommended Ford be held without bail.

“The suspect has been involved in eight other fire incidents within the past five years. The suspect lit a bus on fire while he was operating it as a School district employee bus driver with 66 children inside the bus. The suspect is observed on video.

“Sixty-six counts of felony 1 aggravated Arson and 66 counts of felony 2 child abuse (the affidavit does not reflect these numbers). The suspect clearly has a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of Children, the public, and himself by attempting to light a school bus full of children on fire.

“The suspect has nothing left to lose due to setting his house/vehicle on fire within the last week and the prior incidents mentioned above. I fear that if released, the suspect poses an IMMINENT threat to society.”

Ford was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.