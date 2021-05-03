1 dead, several injured in 2 New Orleans shootings

May 3 (UPI) — At least one person was killed and several others were injured in two shootings in New Orleans over the weekend, authorities said.

The New Orleans Police Department tweeted the first shooting occurred shortly before midnight Saturday near St. Bernard Ave. and North Claiborne Ave.

In a statement to ABC News, police said officers discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds, all of whom were transported to local hospitals where one later died.

“The incident has been changed to homicide,” the police department tweeted Sunday.

Two others suffering from gunshot wounds from the shooting later arrived at the hospital for a total of seven victims.

Early Sunday, police reported a second shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. and South Claiborne Ave., resulting in a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The shootings follow one last weekend that erupted after an argument broke out between two men on New Orlean’s Bourbon St., leaving five people injured.