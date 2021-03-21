1 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Dallas nightclub

March 21 (UPI) — One person was killed and seven others hurt when a shooter opened fire inside a Dallas nightclub, according to law enforcement.

Police were called to Pryme Bar in Dallas about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found eight people shot.

Daisy Navarrete, of Plano, was killed in the shooting.

Navarette’s mother, Judith Gonzalez, told the Dallas Morning News that her daughter had turned 21 Monday and was working for FedEx, but hoped to go to nursing school.

Police said the other victims — three women and four men, all in their 20s — were taken to the hospital. Their conditions ranged from good to critical.

Officers said a disturbance broke out between two groups inside. The shooter pulled out a gun and began firing after a witness tried to intervene.

Police have not released the suspect’s name and say he still is at large.