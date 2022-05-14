10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo grocery store, police investigate as hate crime

May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested after a mass shooting involving multiple victims at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, officials said Saturday.

News agencies including CNN are reporting 10 victims were fatally shot, and three others were injured.

During a live-stream news conference, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that an 18-year-old White male allegedly committed the shooting and was live-streaming it online.

Of the 13 victims, 11 were Black, CNN reported , adding that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The Buffalo Police Department said in a brief statement to Twitter after 3 p.m. that police had responded to reports of a mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.”