2 arrested in Miami shooting that injured 2, rapper DaBaby questioned

June 2 (UPI) — Police in Miami said that two people are in custody following a Memorial Day shooting that injured two people and that rapper DaBaby, who was detained for questioning, has been released.

Christopher Urena, 29, was detained on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, grand theft and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and Wisdom Awute, 21, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The shooting took place at 11:30 p.m. on Monday on the corner of Ocean Drive and First Street in South Beach, police said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported two shooting victims, one shot in the shoulder and the other in the leg, to a local hospital.

One of the victims was in critical condition Tuesday, while the other was released after receiving treatment.

On Tuesday, police announced that DaBaby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was “one of the many individuals” brought in for questioning overnight after the shooting.

DaBaby, 29, had been arrested in Miami on New Year’s Eve for allegedly punching a promoter.