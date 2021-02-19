6 Capitol police officers suspended, dozens under investigation

Feb. 19 (UPI) — Six U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended and more than two dozen are under investigation for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, a representative for the department said Thursday.

A spokesperson told CNN and Fox 5 D.C. that six officers were suspended without pay and that its Office of Professional Responsibility was investigating the actions of 35 others.

“Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s rule of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” the representative said.

At least five people died during the attack, including Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who defended the building from the insurrectionists. Howard Liebengood, who was at the Capitol during the siege, died days later by suicide.

Last month, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said at least two officers were suspended and 10 more were placed under investigation. One of the suspended officers was captured on video taking a selfie with a rioter while another officer “put a MAGA hat on [and] started directing some people around.”

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, along with sergeants at arms for both the U.S. House and Senate, resigned over the botched response to the Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee announced that rank-and-file members of the force issued an overwhelming vote of no confidence in leadership including 92% who expressed no confidence in Pittman.

Pittman late last month told Congress that the department was aware that militia and White supremacist groups planned to target the Capitol, an admission union chairman Gus Papathanasiou called “startling.”