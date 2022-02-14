Albuquerque Police: 11 people stabbed, suspect in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Feb. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Albuquerque are investigating seven possible crime scenes and a stabbing spree that reportedly sent 11 victims to area hospitals.

One suspect is in custody in what initially appears to be a series of random attacks.

Albuquerque Police tweeted about the initial incident at 3 p.m. Sunday, then shared an update at 4:34 p.m.:

UPDATE: Officers are investigating 7 possible scenes – stretching from Downtown to Central and Wyoming – with reports of 11 stabbing victims. All victims are in stable condition. The lone suspect is in custody.

