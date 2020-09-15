Amazon says it will add 100,000 jobs in U.S., Canada

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Amazon said Monday it plans to hire 100,000 new workers in the United States and Canada.

The retail giant said the new jobs will be comprised of both full- and part-time positions and wages will start at $15 per hour. In some cities, Amazon will give signing bonuses of up to $1,000.

Amazon said it will also add 100 new operations buildings, including fulfillment centers, delivery stations and sorting sites.

The company said last week it would hire 33,000 U.S. corporate and technology workers. Almost 1,000 of the new jobs will be remote.

Amazon has seen a substantial upsurge in business since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It promised in March to increase pay during the health crisis and hire tens of thousands of new workers.

Some Amazon workers have walked off their jobs during the pandemic, complaining about a lack of health and safety standards. The company has since promised new protocols to address their concerns.

Also, Amazon said last month it would end contracts with delivery and logistics contractors, which cut about 1,200 jobs.