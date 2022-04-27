Army soldier killed in accident during training exercise in Washington state

April 27 (UPI) — A U.S. Army soldier was killed this week during a training exercise accident at a facility in south-central Washington state that also injured two others, military officials said.

The soldiers were participating in the drill on Monday at a training center in Yakima, which is located about 115 miles southeast of Seattle.

Officials said that Army Pfc. Joseph Marquez was killed in a single-vehicle accident, but did not give details.

Marquez, 20, was part of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division. He was a native of Delaware.

“It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own,” the brigade wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials said the cause of the accident is not yet known.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, said in a statement.

The two injured soldiers were treated at a hospital and released.