At least 5 dead after Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s Dnipro

Jan. 14 (UPI) — At least five people have died in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro after a Russian missile struck a residential building on Saturday, local officials said.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, confirmed the missile strike on Telegram. He added that 39 people were injured in addition to the five who were killed.

The missile struck a nine-story apartment building during another one of Russia’s mass missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. Strikes were also reported Saturday in the Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Odessa regions.

“Explosions are heard in Kyiv. At present, air defense is working,” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Kitschko said on Telegram. “Stay in shelters! The terrorist attack on Ukraine continues.”

Maksym Kozytskiy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said “a critical infrastructure facility” had been hit in the region and warned of electricity and water supply disruptions.

Strikes were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advised residents of Kyiv to seek shelter, while explosions that sounded similar to missiles being shot down by air defense forces were reportedly heard in the city.

Zelenskiy on Saturday also denied claims that Russia had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, which is a strategically important salt mining area.

“The tough battle for the Donetsk region continues. The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our country continues,” Zelenskiy said late Friday in his nightly video address.

“Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our soldiers — the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces — are protecting the state,” he said.