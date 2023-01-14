North Summit boy dies in hospital after struck, critically injured by pickup

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Department says the boy struck and critically injured by a pickup Thursday has died.

“Sad update,” says the SCSO social media post, issued Saturday. “The Jones family let us know that their sweet 14-year-old son, Zander Jones, passed away. Zander died in the hospital after a tragic accident in Echo on the evening of January 12, 2023.”

The victim and a friend were stopped on a roadside on four-wheelers when Zander was struck from behind by a pickup.

Cpt. Andrew Wright, SCSO spokesman said the friends had turned off their noisy vehicles in order to make a phone call. That action turned off their headlights.

Zander was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the Jones family and friends, Zander’s friend who was with him at the time of the accident, the driver of the truck, and all the first responders involved in this tragic accident,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “Hug your loved ones often.”

The post said the Jones family has requested privacy while they grieve the loss of Zander,” but did provide photos they wanted to share.