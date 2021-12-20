Azerbaijan releases 10 more detained Armenian service members after EU talks

Dec. 20 (UPI) — Azerbaijan released 10 more detained Armenian service members Sunday, a month after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire while the countries work to settle remaining issues stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Officials in Azerbaijan had previously released 10 service members earlier this month as part of a deal mediated by Russia after they were detained on Nov. 16, the Azerbaijan State Security Service said in a statement at the time. In exchange for the prisoners, Armenia provided Azerbaijan with maps to mines placed on the Azerbaijani side of the border.

The latest exchange Sunday was made with support from the European Union, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter.