Bidens send Thanksgiving message honoring lives lost during pandemic

Nov. 25 (UPI) — In a Thanksgiving video message posted on Twitter, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent appreciation to service members who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The president also took note of how celebrations this year may differ due to the pandemic.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who we lost, and those who have lost so much,” he said. “And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or their dining room table this year because of this virus or another cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them.”

The Bidens expressed their pride in serving as president and first lady. They also said that they’ve been inspired by “threads that unite us all.”

“After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can’t plan or replicate,” the first lady said in the video. “The music of laughter in a warm, full kitchen, the thump of small feet making big sounds, the circle of faces crowded around our dining room table, glowing in the candlelight.”

After the video was released, the president called in to NBC’s broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and gave a message to Americans.

“My message is after two years, we’re back, America’s back,” Biden said.

The Bidens are spending Thanksgiving in Nantucket.