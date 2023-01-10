Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office

Jan. 10 (UPI) — Disney‘s hybrid employees will now be required to be back in the office at least four days per week starting March 1, returning CEO Bob Iger said.

In an email to employees on Monday, Iger said that he felt they could be more creative by working together.

“As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with,” Iger wrote, according to CNBC.

“As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors.”

Iger, who stepped down as chief executive in February 2020 to become Disney’s executive chairman, surprisingly returned to the position of CEO in November.

He had been in charge from 2005 to 2020 and is credited with acquiring some of its biggest brands, including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox.

Iger has expressed concerns regarding unfavorable price hikes at the company’s theme parks. Although unlikely Iger will reverse the price hikes in the new year, Disney fans could possibly see a reduction in the number of increases in 2023.

The new rules come as other companies like Apple and Twitter have also begun requiring workers to return to in-person work as vaccination rates rise.