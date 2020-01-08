Breaking: Jetliner with 180 aboard crashes after take-off from Tehran airport

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Ukrainian jetliner with 180 people on board has crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 went down in a suburb northeast of the airport after taking off about 6:12 a.m. Wednesday.

The flight tracking network FlightRadar24 shows the plane reached an altitude of about 8000 feet and was traveling at about 330 mph when it went down.

Video aired on Iran’s FAHR Network reportedly shows the jet on fire and breaking apart before it explodes in a ball of fire upon hitting the ground.

The flight was headed to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The crash comes just hours after the Iranian military launched a dozen ballistic missiles at air bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

According to reports on Al Jazeera, Iranian authorities believe the crash was due to mechanical problems.