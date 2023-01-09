Brink’s truck robbed of $300K during bank money drop in Brooklyn

Jan. 8 (UPI) — A Brink’s truck was robbed of $300,000 in cash by bandits during a bank money drop in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said Sunday.

Investigators are seeking help in funding three suspects accused of stealing from the armored truck in front of a Chase Bank in New York City around 1 p.m. Friday, police said in a statement.

During the heist, two of the men allegedly approached a Brink’s employee and began asking for directions.

“While the employee was distracted, another unknown individual quickly removed a bag that was left unattended on the bumper of the armored Brink’s truck and fled the scene on foot,” police said in the statement.

Police released an image taken from surveillance footage that appears to show him running from the scene with the bag of cash in hand.

The man who removed the bag was described as having a light complexion and slim build, and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket and black sneakers with gray pants.

The two other men who had distracted the Brink’s employee also fled the scene. They were each described as having a medium complexion and medium build.