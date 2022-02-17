Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships

Feb. 17 (UPI) — Britney Spears on Wednesday said she was invited to testify before Congress about conservatorships.

In an Instagram post the singer shared a letter from Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Charlie Crist, D-Fla., inviting her to meet with Congress to “describe in your own words how you achieved justice.”

“Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light,” the lawmakers wrote. “Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests.”

Britney Spears said she received the letter “months ago” and did not indicate whether she planned to accept the invitation but said she was “immediately flattered” at the opportunity.

“Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!” Britney Spears wrote.

A Los Angeles court in November moved to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship after 13 years.

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, became her legal guardian amid concern about the singer’s mental health in 2008, taking over all of her financial decisions.

Britney Spears had been working to end her conservatorship for more than a year, accusing her father of conservator abuse, including using her estate and finances for his own benefit and attempting to control her career and personal life.

Jamie Spears fought to maintain the conservatorship in court until August, when he agreed to step down as conservator.