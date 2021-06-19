Biden family’s beloved pet, Champ, dead at 13

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First dog Champ, the Biden family pet for 13 years, who comforted the family through highs including the 2015 death of son Beau and Pres. Joe Biden’s terms as vice president between 2009 and 2017, has died at age 13.

First lady Jill Biden shared a tribute to Champ on her Twitter page, @flotus:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, has passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.

“Even as Champ, as his strength wanted in his last months, when we came into room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, an nuzzle us for an ear scratch or belly rub.

“Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.

“In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls in the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our back yard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our mots grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.

“We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”