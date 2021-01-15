D.C. attorney general seeks to interview Donald Trump Jr. on inauguration funds

Jan. 15 (UPI) — The D.C. attorney general’s office said Thursday it requested to interview Donald Trump Jr. as part of its investigation into the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s alleged misuse of non-profit funds.

The request comes nearly one year after D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine sued President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, accusing it of seeking to “enrich” the Trump family by spending the non-profit funds.

The committee raised $107 million for the 58th inauguration when President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, more than doubling the previous record for any other incoming president.

The 18-page lawsuit said the committee booked the Trump hotel ballroom for $175,000 per day and spent $300,000 on food and beverage, despite concerns from its own event planner. It also said Trump’s team hardly used the facilities it paid for.

In a new filing this week, the attorney general’s office said new evidence indicates the committee also “improperly wasted its funds” by paying a $49,000 bill at the Loews Madison Hotel that should have been paid by the Trump Organization, which is currently run by Donald Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric Trump.

“This reservation was arranged by the personal assistant to Donald Trump Jr. at the Trump organization,” the court documents said. “The contract was executed on behalf of the Trump Organization by a close personal friend of Donald Trump Jr. named Gentry Beach.”