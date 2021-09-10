Fallen tree causes hundreds of bees to swarm at Florida house

Sept. 10 (UPI) —

The sheriff’s office said bees were agitated and stinging anyone who attempted to approach the home.

Deputy David Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, was summoned to the scene to collect the swarming insects.

The sheriff’s office said Wiggins was stung about 10 times while assessing the situation.

“Adding to the bees’ bad mood was a Volusia County Fire Services fire truck — the diesel fuel fumes it emitted exacerbated their anger so Wiggins asked firefighters to move it,” the post said.

Wiggins donned his beekeeping gear and was able to lure about half of the insects into his hive, while the other half fled to a nearby tree.

The deputy relocated the rescued bees to his facility. He said the insects are still “a little aggressive,” but should calm down after some time has passed.