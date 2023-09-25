Florida woman found dead in the mouth of an alligator

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Police have identified the body of a woman who was found in the jaws of an alligator near Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham. The cause of her death is under investigation.

Peckham’s body was found in the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement received a call about the alligator, which was in the water in Largo, Fla., at about 1:50 p.m., WTSP in Tampa Bay reports.

Officers reported to the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North, where they discovered a 13-foot, 8.5-inch male alligator. The gator was humanely killed and removed from the water way, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

A dive team recovered Peckham’s body.

Police ask that anyone with a concern about an alligator contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s nuisance alligator hotline at 866-392-4286.