Motorcyclist, 25, killed in Morgan County crash

By
Jared Page
-
Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was traveling along state Route 66 in Morgan County about noon when he attempted to pass another vehicle, lost control and went off the highway, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva said.

“The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries on scene,” Silva told Gephardt Daily.

It was unknown whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

