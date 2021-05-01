Georgia police capture fugitive who escaped custody at airport

April 30 (UPI) — Authorities in Georgia said Friday they located and arrested a fugitive who escaped custody near the Atlanta airport while he was being transported to Arizona to face a murder charge.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said College Park police officers apprehended J’Saan Carlos Strover after a witness said they saw him walking down a street with his hands behind his back.

“A patrol unit spotted the fugitive and he ran into the woods. Police used night vision technology to locate the 20-year-old,” the FCSO said.

Strover escaped from police Thursday while they were working to put him on a flight to Maricopa County, Ariz., at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Strover faces charges in Arizona on first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. He’s wanted in connection to a shooting at a Phoenix bar that left one person dead and another injured.