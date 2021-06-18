Google opens first brick and mortar retail store in New York

June 18 (UPI) — Google opened its first retail store in New York City on Thursday in an attempt to put its various hardware offerings in front of customers.

The company announced the Chelsea, N.Y., store last May, saying it will give customers the opportunity to get their hands on its Pixel phones, Nest home security products, Fitbit devices and Pixelbook computers, and meet with employees for troubleshooting, repairs and installations.

“The new Google Store is an important next step in our hardware journey of providing the most helpful experience of Google, wherever and whenever people need it,” Google said at the time.

In a briefing earlier this week, the company said it also hoped to provide a space where customers can try all of its devices and showcase how they work together, CNBC reported.

The store features curated rooms to show off the Pixel phone’s night sight camera, and the Nest hub’s smart screen as well as experiences curated around its services such as an “imagination space” where guests can whisper a phrase and hear the same phrase whispered back to them in 24 languages with text displaying on a screen using Google Translate.

Additionally, customers will also be able to take part in how-to sessions and other workshops centered around the company’s products.

The store will also follow state, local and federal COVID-19 guidelines and require employees to wear masks, limit the number of people allowed in the store at the same time and provide hand sanitizing stations.