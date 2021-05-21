Israel agrees to cease-fire with Hamas

By
United Press International
-
People celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Islamist movement Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. The cease fire follows 11 days of deadly fighting. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

May 21 (UPI) — Israeli officials have agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire with Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed late Thursday.

The statement said the Israeli Security Cabinet unanimously agreed to the mutual deal “without any preconditions.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here