Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday

Oct. 1 (UPI) — Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday, with the Carter Library planning a naturalization ceremony.

The Carter Library & Museum in Atlanta plans to hold a naturalization ceremony for 98 people becoming American citizens. The Carter Center has also invited people to submit birthday wishes and photos.

“As the longest-living president in U.S. history, President Jimmy Carter has had a remarkable life of service that deserves worldwide celebration,” Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said earlier this week. “Whether here in Georgia or in hard-to-reach regions around the world, millions of people have benefited from President Carter’s commitment to making the world a better place.”

Other former Presidents wished Carter a happy birthday and commended his public service.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, “Happy 98th birthday, President Carter! Your dedication to public service and the work you and the @CarterCenter have done to lift up others is an example we should all follow.”

President Bill Clinton concurred, praising Carter for his “lifetime of service.”

Carter’s grandson Jason Carter said that his grandfather had a relatively quiet day planned and was going to watch his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, take on the New York Mets.