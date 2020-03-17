Joe Biden wins Washington Democratic primary

March 17 (UPI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Washington state Democratic primary, news outlets projected on Monday.

With 99 percent of the vote counted on Monday evening, CNN and NBC projected that Biden narrowly won the state’s election garnering 37.9 percent of the vote to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 36.4 percent.

The pair are slated to be tied for delegates, each receiving 39 of the state’s 89 delegates.

Biden leads the overall delegate count over Sanders after strong showings on Super Tuesday and last week’s primary elections.

Sanders on Thursday, however, took the largest Super Tuesday prize, winning the California primary.

After a debate on Sunday night, largely focused on the COVID-19 outbreak, the pair will prepare for elections scheduled in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said the state’s Department of Health would order the polls closed on Monday night after a judge denied his request to delay the election until June.