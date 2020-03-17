San Francisco orders 6 counties to shelter in place, more states close non-essential businesses

March 17 (UPI) — San Francisco ordered six counties to shelter in place to combat the outbreak of the COVID-19 as states throughout the country ordered businesses to close.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that, based on the advice of public health experts, about 7 million people will be ordered to stay home except for “essential needs” until April 7.

The order allows people to leave their homes to buy food, medicine and other necessary items and directs businesses that sell those items to remain open while ordering all non-essential businesses to close.

“This is going to be a defining moment for our city and we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus by staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to go outside,” said Breed.

There are 4,661 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 85 deaths in the United States according to Johns Hopkins University figures as of Monday evening.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Monday that many non-essential businesses across the states will close until further notice to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced the measure at a news conference late Monday morning.