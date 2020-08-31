Kentucky AG says he’s received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

Aug. 31 (UPI) — The attorney general of Kentucky said his office has received the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ ballistics report concerning the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

In a tweet on Sunday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said additional analysis is still required and there are no plans to make an announcement concerning their investigation this week.

“We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation,” he said.

In an interview on Sunday with CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Cameron said the ballistics report is “a critical component” in determining whether charges will be laid against the Louisville Metro Police officers who shot and killed Taylor in her home in March.

“It’s not the end all be all but we do have that ballistics report,” the Republican attorney general said. “We will be meeting with the FBI at the beginning of this upcoming week to have a painstaking review of that information. And that will help us in the analysis that needs to be undertaken before we can get to final steps.”

Further witness testimony and interviews will also be conducted, he said.

Cameron has not stated a time frame for when the investigation would be complete, but Ben Crump, the lawyer for Taylor’s family, said Sunday that they were told the ballistics report was all that was left.

“At this point, we are hoping that this conclusion will be sooner rather than later because justice delayed is justice denied,” he told “Face the Nation.”

Cameron’s office was asked in May to take on the investigation into Taylor’s death, one of several police-involved shootings that have inflamed ongoing nationwide unrest concerning police brutality and racial inequality.

Taylor was killed early March 13 when three plainclothes police officers conducted a no-knock warrant on her apartment, which she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Walker told investigators that he grabbed his gun when the officers failed to identify themselves and opened fire. The officers returned fire, striking Taylor eight times.