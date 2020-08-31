Water boil order issued for Scofield in Carbon County

SCOFIELD, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A water boil order has been issued for the town of Schofield in Carbon County after the drinking water supply tested positive for coliform, officials said.

The Rural Water Association of Utah issued the order Sunday, instructing residents to boil their water for the next 72 hours.

The water association, along with the Utah Department of Water Quality, will attempt to resolve the issued by flushing and chlorinating the pipe, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says coliform bacteria are present in the environment and feces of all warm-blooded animals and humans. Coliform bacteria are unlikely to cause illness. However, their presence in drinking water indicates that disease-causing organisms, or pathogens, could be in the water system.

A total of 90 residential connections and two commercial connections have been affected, officials said.

The CDC says that during a boil order, you should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for three minutes), then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator

For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.