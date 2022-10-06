Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain

Oct. 5 (UPI) — Police in Maine came to the rescue of a raccoon found trapped in a water-filled storm drain pipe.

The Yarmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from a concerned citizen about “an animal stuck in a catch basin.”

The officers arrived to find a raccoon was trapped in the storm drain and was in danger of drowning.

The officers enlisted the help of Yarmouth Public Works employees and borrowed a dog catch pole from Cumberland police to fish the raccoon out of the drain.