Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain

By
United Press International
-
Image: Yarmouth Police Department

Oct. 5 (UPI) — Police in Maine came to the rescue of a raccoon found trapped in a water-filled storm drain pipe.

The Yarmouth Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from a concerned citizen about “an animal stuck in a catch basin.”

The officers arrived to find a raccoon was trapped in the storm drain and was in danger of drowning.

The officers enlisted the help of Yarmouth Public Works employees and borrowed a dog catch pole from Cumberland police to fish the raccoon out of the drain.

 

