Man reported missing in Marshall Fire found alive, 2 still unaccounted for

Jan. 2 (UPI) — One of the three people reported missing amid the Marshall Fire in Colorado was found alive, officials said Sunday.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced during a press conference Sunday that the missing person was a man from Lousiville who was not aware he was reported missing.

No further details about the man were released.

Cadaver dogs and search teams were called in to assist in the search for two people who remain missing in Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

Officials said their homes were completely decimated as the blaze destroyed 991 structures throughout the state as of Saturday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the FBI is investigating the cause of the Marshall Fire and other blazes that sparked on Thursday.

“If there was any form of deliberate or accidental arson, I fully expect that any of those responsible will be held fully responsible under the law for the utter devastation that was caused,” he said.

The Boulder County Sheriff executed a search warrant at an unnamed property in the investigation.

The cause of the blazes remains unknown but officials have ruled out downed power lines as the cause for the Marshall Fire, despite early reports that they were responsible for the blaze.