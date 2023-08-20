Mass shooting at Philadelphia block party kills 1, injures 6

Aug. 19 (UPI) — Multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a block party in West Philadelphia on Saturday, killing one person and wounding at least six others, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the city’s Parkside neighborhood, with at least 38 shots fired into the crowd, police sources told WPVI-TV and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

When police responded to 911 calls, they found victims wounded on the street.

Some witnesses described the attack as a “shoot out.”

Authorities identified the slaying victim as a 19-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Of the six people wounded, five are women who are in stable condition.

Authorities said Saturday’s attack is being investigated although no suspects or motives have been identified.

On Thursday, a man was shot dead in the doorway of his home in the same West Philadelphia neighborhood.