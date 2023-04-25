Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles

April 25 (UPI) — The Mexican Navy discovered more than 19,000 pounds of meth hidden inside 11,520 bottles of tequila.

The Navy seized the drugs in customs at the port of Manzanillo after a drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to inspect a container filled with 960 boxes of tequila bottles, it said in a statement Monday.

After the seizure, the bottles were taken to labs and tested, where they were confirmed positive for meth.

The Navy said it has already seized and destroyed 114.3 tons of meth this year.