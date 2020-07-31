Michael Cohen allowed to publish tell-all book under new deal

July 31 (UPI) —

The Justice Department notified U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the deal, which released Cohen from a provision preventing him from having contact with the media or bringing publicity to his case while under home confinement.

The deal comes one week after Hellerstein ordered Cohen to be released to home confinement. Cohen was taken back into custody earlier this month during a hearing that arranged the terms of his house arrest. He was furloughed from prison in May due to underlying health conditions that put him at greater risk should he contract COVID-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union and a New York law firm filed suit this week calling for Cohen’s release, arguing that his rearrest amounted to retaliation for his plans to publish a book about the president.

Hellerstein agreed and said he was troubled by a clause in the agreement that asked Cohen to “avoid glamorizing or bringing publicity to your status as a sentenced inmate serving a custodial term in the community.”

Cohen, 53, is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to coordinating hush-money payments to two women, including adult film performer Stormy Daniels, who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump.