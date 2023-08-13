Minneapolis police: Officer ambushed, wounded during suspect pursuit

A Minneapolis police officer was wounded Friday while pursuing robbery suspects. The unnamed officer (C) is shown being discharged from a local hospital in a video posted by the Minneapolis Police Department on Saturday. Image Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department/Twitter

Aug. 12 (UPI) — A Minneapolis police officer was shot and wounded while pursuing suspects in a robbery, the city’s police chief says.

Chief Brian O’Hara said the officer, who is a seven-year veteran of the MPD, was riding in an unmarked car on Friday when he was ambushed with automatic gunfire and wounded in the shoulder.

“By the grace of God, he is alive, awake and talking,” O’Hara told reporters during a press briefing.

While authorities have not named the wounded officer, the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune cited multiple sources in identifying the victim as Officer Jacob Spies.

At about 8 p.m., in the wake of a robbery, police say they saw a white Chevrolet Equinox and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver initially pulled over to the side of the road but then drove off, leading to a pursuit.

