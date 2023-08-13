Weather helps limit growth of Thompson Ridge wildfire

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Thompson Ridge Fire, sparked by lightning nine days ago 10 miles southeast of the city of Beaver, now stands at 7,289 acres and remains at 0% contained.

“Thanks to rain, cooler temperatures and high humidity, the Thompson Ridge Fire has seen little growth in the last few days,” says an incident update posted Sunday by Utah Fire Info on Twitter. “Due to difficult to access terrain, crews are doing extensive scouting to determine best opportunities for suppression before significant progress can be made.

“On the northeast flank of the fire, crews will continue to go direct where the fire has burned into the Pole Creek burn scar. Dozer line on the southeast of the fire perimeter is being mapped for future restoration, as firefighters push west of Birch Creek Road. Firefighters will continue to actively scout the line construction for opportunities around the western half of the fire area today.”

Image Utah Fire Info

Helicopters will continue with bucket drops to assist with fire suppression, the statement says. No structures are threatened.

Resources assigned to the Thompson Ridge Fire are 10 engines, a water tender, seven crews, four helicopters, three dozers and 283 total personnel, the incident report says.