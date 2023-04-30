Mystery gas leak kills 11 in northern India

April 30 (UPI) — A mysterious gas leak in northern India killed at least 11 people, including three children, on Sunday, local authorities said.

The victims inhaled toxic gas in the city of Ludhiana in Punjab state. Authorities aren’t certain what specific gas the victims were poisoned by, but said they believe someone dumped chemicals into the sewer, the Press Trust of India reported.

The New York Times reported that all of the victims were found near three businesses with apartments above them in the Giaspura area of the city.

“Many of those who died were found unconscious in their homes,” Dr. Hatinder Kaur of the Civil Hospital of Ludhiana said.

She said the victims’ nervous systems appear to have been affected by the gas.

The National Disaster Response Force worked to evacuate Giaspura, which is known as an industrial area with clothing factories and hundreds of migrant workers.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to the families of the victims.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people, including children and women, in the accident in Ludhiana. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected,” she said in a tweet.