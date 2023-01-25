New York animal shelter seeks home for ‘fire-breathing demon’

Jan. 25 (UPI) — An animal shelter in New York is seeking a home for a dog described as “a terror,” “a fire-breathing demon” and a “whole jerk.”

The Niagara SPCA said 26-pound Ralphie has been adopted twice, but was returned twice due to his bad behavior.

“At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The shelter said Ralphie’s most recent owners took him home with the intention of training him.

“Two weeks into this new home and he was surrendered to us because [he] ‘annoys our older dog.’ What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog,” the post said.

“He’s a whole jerk — not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited,” the shelter warned.

The SPCA said prospective owners who think they can handle training Ralphie should get in touch — “if you’re that crazy.”