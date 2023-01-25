4.2 magnitude quake strikes off Malibu coast, aftershocks rattle Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s been a sleepless night for folks in Southern California after the region was rattled by an early morning earthquake, followed by as series of aftershocks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the seismic events began at 2 a.m. when a magnitude 4.2 quake struck 10 miles south of Malibu beach about 9 miles below surface. Within the next hour there were four aftershocks, measuring magnitude 3.7, 3.5, 2.8, 2.6. respectively.

While there were no reports of damage or injuries thousands of SoCal residents reported feeling the quakes.

“Damn, that earth quake felt GNARLY here in The Valley,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Holy sh** that was a jolt and a half in LA,” wrote another.

While there were concerns about a possible tsunami in the moments after the first quake the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration quickly determined there was no threat.

LA firefighters conducted a 470 square mile strategic survey of the city’s infrastructure and reported no serious damage, saying “normal operational mode has resumed.”