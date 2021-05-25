Package containing white powder sent to Rand Paul’s home

May 25 (UPI) — A senior advisor to Sen. Rand Paul late Monday said the FBI was investigating an envelop filled with white powder that was sent to the Republican politician.

Sergio Gor announced via Twitter that the enveloped had arrived at Paul’s Kentucky home, calling it “despicable behavior!”

Kelley Paul, the senator’s wife, said she was the one to receive the package and called the FBI.

“Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the ‘experts.’ We won’t be intimidated,” she said. “And yes, we have guns.”

A copy of the envelop obtained by Fox News shows a picture of Rand Paul bandaged and using a crutch with the outline of a gun pointed at his head and the caption, “I’ll finish what your neighbor started.”

The picture of Paul was taken after he was assaulted by his neighbor Rene Boucher in 2017 when he sustained broken ribs and bruised lungs. Boucher pleaded guilty to the attack in 2018.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” the senator said. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family.”

While Rand Paul did not name the person in question, Gor highlighted a tweet sent Sunday by American musician Richard Marx, who has been a staunch critic of the senator, that read: “If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Kelley Paul accused Marx of inciting violence.

“I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their ’empathy and compassion’ in their [Twitter] bios,” she said.