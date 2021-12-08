Orem man arrested after allegedly stealing package with tracking device inside

OREM, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a package with a tracking device inside.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Gustavo Adolfo Morales, 24, is facing charges of:

Mail theft, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer from Orem Police Department was dispatched to a report that an individual had placed a tracker in a package, it had been stolen and was currently showing in Provo.

“Provo PD had also been contacted and were able to make contact with the suspect on the Lakeview on-ramp,” the statement said. “Upon arrival I made contact with the reporting party and viewed video footage. The video show a male wearing a blue jacket, gray hoodie, and red shoes, run from a dark colored sedan, and quickly grab the package and run back to the vehicle.”

Provo Police had detained the suspect, who was identified as Morales.

The suspect was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with the Orem officer.

“Gustavo had denied stealing the package; stated he had been with a friend,” the statement said. “While speaking with Gustavo, I observed that Gustavo had been wearing the same distinctive outfit which was a blue jacket, gray hoodie, and red shoes. Upon approaching the suspect vehicle, I could see what appeared to be the same package that had been reported stolen, in the back seat.”

Due to a suspended registration, the vehicle was impounded and during the inventory, the package was confirmed to be the stolen item, the statement said.

“During the course of my investigation the reporting party had advised that the suspect had thrown items from the car and showed video footage of the items being thrown from the driver’s side window,” the statement said. “Provo officers searched the area where the items had been thrown and a bag of white crystal-like substance, a pipe and a vape pen were found. I responded to the area and collected them. Upon testing the substance it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.”

Morales also indicated that he owned a backpack which was found in the car, and consented to a search; a pipe with marijuana residue was found and seized.

The suspect was later ordered to be released with conditions.