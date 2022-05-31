Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California

May 30 (UPI) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in California over the weekend and charged with drunken driving, according to jail records.

Booking reports for the Napa County Detention Center indicate that the 82-year-old Pelosi was arrested late Saturday on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

Pelosi was booked on $5,000 bond. Later in-custody records no longer listed Pelosi at the facility, likely meaning the bond was met.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which also cited a collision report indicating the speaker’s husband was arrested after his 2021 Porsche was involved a two-car crash with a Jeep.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the report.

The California Highway Patrol told The San Francisco Chronicle that Pelosi’s vehicle was hit by the driver of the Jeep as Pelosi was attempting to cross a state highway in Napa.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill told CNN.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi received an honorary degree from Brown University in Providence, R.I., and delivered the commencement address to its graduating class. Monday, she gave remarks during a Memorial Day service at the San Francisco National Cemetery.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963, and Paul is the founder of San Francisco-based Financial Leasing Services.

“I’ve made a conscious effort to not be involved or give the appearance of being involved in her political career,” he told the Chronicle in 2004. “People should realize that she’s the one.”