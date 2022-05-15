Payton Gendron, 18, arraigned on murder charge for Buffalo mass shooting

May 14 (UPI) — The man arrested for killing 10 people and injuring three others in what authorities have called a “racially motivated” mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, has been arraigned in a court and charged with murder.

Payton Gendron, 18, appeared before Judge Craig Hannah at a court in Buffalo for less than five minutes Saturday night, hours after the shooting.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held without bail. Photos from the court shared on Twitter by WKBW reporter Eileen Buckley showed him wearing a paper gown as he told the judge he understood his charges.

Gendron surrendered to police Saturday afternoon after storming a Tops grocery store while wearing tactical gear and live-streaming the attack on Twitch.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a press conference earlier Saturday that 11 of the 13 total victims were Black.

Pages from a manifesto Gendron is believed to have written ahead of the mass shooting have since circulated online.

A senior federal law enforcement official told The New York Times that investigators are combing through the manifesto.

In some of the pages reviewed by United Press International, Gendron allegedly detailed his plans for the attack and allegedly made numerous racist and anti-immigration remarks.

Gendron allegedly said he chose the location because it has the “highest Black population percentage” in driving distance.

The suspected shooter said he was “radicalized” by Brent Harrison Tarrant, the shooter who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.