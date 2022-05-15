Dixie State U. reveals new logos to go with new name Utah Tech University; change coming July 1

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dixie State University has debut the new logos it will use after its July 1 name change to Utah Tech University.

The University also debuted its new sport name, the Trailblazers, but will keep its existing mascot, a bison.

The athletic visual identity has been updated to be cohesive with the new institutional brand, a Dixie State University statement says.

“We are proud to be transitioning to the Utah Tech University name that highlights the impactful active learning experiences and career preparation each and every student gets in all of our 200-plus academic programs,” said DSU President Richard B. Williams in the prepared statement.

“The Utah Tech brand builds upon the legacy this institution has established over the last 111 years and will serve our students and university well for generations to come.”

Dixie State University’s statement says the new logos complement the university’s polytechnic focus, the logo’s modern design captures the institution’s future-focused mission.

It says the logo features both the shape (in the U) and the acronym of the state of Utah, and the colors pay homage to the red rocks and blue skies of Southern Utah while also representing the cooler weather of Northern Utah and the warmer climate down south.

The name change came after concerns were raised that the name Dixie is associated with the old South and Confederate states, where slavery was legal. The music trio The Dixie Chicks changed its name to The Chicks due to similar concerns over the word "Dixie."

For Dixie State U., the name change process began in July 2020, and included an impact study involving 3,700 participants. Based on the information gathered from the study, DSU’s Cabinet, University Council, Student Executive Council, Staff Association Board, Faculty Senate and Board of Trustees as well as the Utah Board of Higher Education and Utah State Legislature supported a name recommendation process.

The committee, Board of Trustees and Utah Board of Higher Education then recommended Utah Tech University to the Utah State Legislature, who ultimately approved HB2001 in November of 2021. Shortly thereafter, Gov. Spencer Cox signed it into law.

“This process was one of the most visible, notable and comprehensive rebrands the state has ever experienced,” said Julie Beck, chair of the Name Recommendation Committee. “It included three major studies, tens of thousands of completed surveys, approximately 1,000 focus group participants, and nearly two years of data collection and preparation.”

In determining a new name and logo, hundreds of factors were considered, including trademark matters, best practices and name, acronym and domain availability, the DSU statement says.

“This new brand is a culmination of more than 100 years of relentless trailblazing from thousands of innovators who have come before us,” said Jordon Sharp, DSU’s vice president of marketing & communication. “This is yet another example of our community’s willingness to sacrifice, pivot and forge a new and stronger path when necessary.”

