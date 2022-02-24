Queen Elizabeth II postpones 2 virtual events after COVID-19 diagnosis

Feb. 24 (UPI) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual events on Thursday as she continued to recover from a coronavirus diagnosis, marking the second time in a week she has canceled events.

The queen, 95, was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday after being tested. Officials said Queen Elizabeth was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot before the diagnosis. She called off a meeting on Tuesday after developing cold-like symptoms.

“The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date,” A palace spokesperson told The Guardian. “Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week.”

The queen’s condition comes nearly four months before her platinum jubilee weekend in June, marking her 70th year on the British throne.

The heir to the crown, Prince Charles, contracted coronavirus for a second time about two weeks ago and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive a few days later.

Queen Elizabeth is scheduled to host a reception for diplomats at Windsor on March 2 and then attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14. She is scheduled to also appear at a memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh on March 29.