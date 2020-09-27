Report: Joe Montana subdues alleged intruder who snatched infant at Malibu home – TMZ

MALIBU, California, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Former NFL star Joe Montana subdued an intruder Saturday at a home in Malibu, according to TMZ.

The show-biz website said a woman entered the unlocked residence where Montana and his wife were staying and ended up with one of Montana’s grandchildren in another part of the home.

Montana and his wife Jennifer “wrestled the baby away from the woman” before “the intruder ran out of the house,” TMZ reported

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were in the immediate area according to TMZ and took the woman into custody.

TMZ says the alleged intruder was booked on burglary and kidnapping charges. Her identity has yet to be revealed.

There were no reports of injuries.