Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Dec. 19 (UPI) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren, who said she is vaccinated against the virus, shared that she tested positive for a “breakthrough case” on Sunday after testing negative earlier in the week as she is subjected to regular testing.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted,” she said.

Massachusetts is reporting a daily average of 5,126 new COVID-19 cases and 74% of its population is fully vaccinated, while Washington D.C., a daily average of 360 cases per day as 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times.

Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, reported its greatest number of positive cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic with 508.

In her announcement, Warren urged others to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible — together we can save lives,” she said.